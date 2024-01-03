Meet Oliver – The Sunbather

Meet Oliver – a 5-year-old pit bull/terrier mix from Auburn Valley Humane Society.
Oliver is a friendly dog who has loves to lounge outside and sunbathe. He lived with another dog and a young child in his previous home and did well with them both. He enjoys going for walks on the trail but does require a strong walker or may benefit from the use of a front-clip harness due to his pulling. Oliver has enjoyed meeting new people and will often jump up to greet them. Oliver is reportedly house-trained.
Find out how you can adopt Oliver TODAY and learn more about the Auburn Valley Human Society HERE!