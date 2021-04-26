Meet Oliver Star – This Shy Guy is ready to Warm Up to You

I’m a very shy boy looking for my new best friend! Please don’t worry if I give you a little hiss, I appreciate a slow approach and might like to give your hand a sniff first! Once I am feeling comfortable, I’ll warm up into the super friendly guy that I am. I absolutely love to be pet and will knead and purr to show my appreciation.

I prefer an adult-only home that will give me the space and time to adjust to my new upgraded lifestyle.

Meet Oliver Star at PAWS Cat City!