Meet Nina and Eddie – they both love to play and also taking a relaxing nap!

Nina is a sweet 5-year-old Siberian Husky/Shepherd mix who came to Seattle Humane in early October, when housing restrictions prevented her last owner from keeping her. Nina is very affectionate and playful, especially when it comes to fetch. She enjoys going for long walks or running in the yard, followed up with a nap. Nina is a very polite houseguest, and has been known to tap lightly on the door when she needs to go out, and then wait quietly for someone to notice. She really enjoys being rubbed around her ears, and she will put her paw on you if you stop too soon. Nina would like to be the only pet in the household, and she can also get stressed about little humans, so a home with older children would be best.

Eddie is a handsome 2-year-old cat who loves socializing with people when he’s not busy napping. He enjoys being pet and brushed, and he gets very excited when playing with wand toys; Eddie has an impressive vertical leap. Eddie is Feline Leukemia positive (regressive), meaning he carries the virus in his DNA but is not infectious, and he takes medications very well. He has no known history with dogs, and should be the only cat in the home. Eddie prefers the company of adults, but would do well in a home with teens with cat experience. He is part of Seattle Humane’s Home Free program, meaning his new family can choose the adoption fee that works for them.

