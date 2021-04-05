Wet Nose Wednesday

By Warm 106.9 |

Meet Nermal – This Ball of Energy is Ready to Explore the Great Outdoors with You!

Nermal2

Hi, my name is Nermal!  I’m a 3 year old male German Shepherd dog.  I was brought into the shelter by a good Samaritan on 3/12/2021.  I’m a 60lb ball of energy who loves to play!  I tend to calm down more when the people around me stay calm.  I do best when I have lots of exercise and something to keep my mind busy.  I am very food motivated, so you can use my kibbles as treats for training.  I am excellent at “sit” but am still learning other cues.  I enjoy exploring outside and would love a home with lots of room to run around with my people.

My caregivers have noticed that I may do well with some large dogs, but get very excited when I first meet them.  If meeting new dogs in my new home, I would do best with a slow introduction.  I will need some patience because everything is so new and will need some TLC while I learn.  I am not potty trained or crate trained yet, and teaching me those skills will help tremendously on a road to success!  If you and your family are ready to fall in love with my awesome self, please check me out! I am a spirited dog with a fun-loving personality!  I am still working on my manners, so I would do best with a family who is willing to work with me and help me become the best dog I can be!

MEET NERMAL AT RASKC!