Meet Nermal – This Ball of Energy is Ready to Explore the Great Outdoors with You!

Hi, my name is Nermal! I’m a 3 year old male German Shepherd dog. I was brought into the shelter by a good Samaritan on 3/12/2021. I’m a 60lb ball of energy who loves to play! I tend to calm down more when the people around me stay calm. I do best when I have lots of exercise and something to keep my mind busy. I am very food motivated, so you can use my kibbles as treats for training. I am excellent at “sit” but am still learning other cues. I enjoy exploring outside and would love a home with lots of room to run around with my people.

My caregivers have noticed that I may do well with some large dogs, but get very excited when I first meet them. If meeting new dogs in my new home, I would do best with a slow introduction. I will need some patience because everything is so new and will need some TLC while I learn. I am not potty trained or crate trained yet, and teaching me those skills will help tremendously on a road to success! If you and your family are ready to fall in love with my awesome self, please check me out! I am a spirited dog with a fun-loving personality! I am still working on my manners, so I would do best with a family who is willing to work with me and help me become the best dog I can be!

MEET NERMAL AT RASKC!