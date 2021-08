Nala is a calm and sweet torbie girl waiting for her new family. She recently arrived at PAWS from a local rescue out of Olympia!

MY FAVORITE THINGS: Nala enjoys soft quiet attention, once she gets to know you she will quickly come out of hiding for some pets. She enjoys napping inside her covered bed where she feels safe.

MY NEEDS: Nala would enjoy a quieter calmer home with kids over 12 years as new situations and a lot of activity make her nervous.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT NALA AND PAWS!