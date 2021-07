Oh holy fluffy! Meet Mustang – the cutest lil fluff ball. His adorable little face will melt your heart. He loves to be held and cuddled and will wrap his little paws around your arm and give you hugs. Mustang is such a sweet little ball of fur. Mustang is a little shy because he hasn’t had the best start in his life. Mustang and his siblings were being given away at a flea market when we scooped them up to give them a chance at finding a great family to love them.

MEET MUSTANG AND LEARN MORE ABOUT PROJECT OUTBOUND