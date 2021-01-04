Meet Mustachio and Tim – both are looking for love and someone to cuddle with!

Mustachio is ready for his forever home! He is a bashful 9-month-old fellow who needs some time to acclimate to new surroundings and would like a quiet and predictable home where he can do just that. Mustachio would likely prefer a home without children under the age of 10 who can respect his sensitive nature. Once he gets to know you though he will happily come out for some pets and playtime. Ask about him today!

ECAP1-Tim is a sweet 2-year-old little kitty just looking for love. He is a bashful boy and is looking for a cat savvy home with adults only who can respect his sensitive nature. It takes him some time to get used to new people and situations. He appreciates a slow approach. Once Tim has settled in and feels comfortable, he does enjoy gentle pets and attention. Ask about him today!

