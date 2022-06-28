Meet Mr. Happy Face

There’s a new ugliest dog in the world!

On Friday, NBC’s Kerry Sanders served as a judge at the 2022 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California, and helped crown a hairless Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix named Mr. Happy Face as the winner.

Mr. Happy Face’s owner, Janeda Banelly, said the title was an honor. In August 2021, she adopted the dog from an Arizona shelter after he was rescued from a hoarder’s house.

“I believe that this humble soul is also being an example, in subtle ways, to help humans realize that even old dogs need love and a family too,” Banelly said.

According to the official website of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds Event Center website, Banelly said that she was told that Mr. Happy Face would only have around a month to live because he was an “old dog” who needed lifelong medication.

He also suffered from tumors and multiple conditions and could have possibly been inbred.

Banelly knew the challenges that she would have to face if she brought Mr. Happy Face home. Still, she decided to love him to the best of her abilities.

“He was the happiest creature that I had ever met,” she said. “He hobbled up to me and chose me. I vowed that day, he would be so loved that he would never remember how awful his previous life had been.”

A tragedy to triumph story!!!

