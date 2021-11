Meet Mona, an 8-year-old pit bull mix at Seattle Humane. She came to Seattle Humane in mid-September, and has made friends with every person she’s met.

She is very easygoing and loving, and enjoys curling up with her people on the couch or in her doggie bed. Mona is reactive to dogs, so she should be the only pup in the home.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MONA AND SEATTLE HUMANE!