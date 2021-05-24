Meet Mick – This Shy Boy is Ready to Warm Up to your Home

I was found as a stray in Shoreline. A kind member of the public trapped me and brought me into PAWS for care.

I’m a very shy boy, but I do warm up with a soft voice and gentle pets on my cheeks and chin. The volunteers at PAWS have discovered that I really love catnip! I can also be a chatty boy and might like to squeak at you with my tiny voice.

Since I’m a pretty shy guy at first, I’ll need an adult only home with patient adopters willing to give me the time and space to acclimate to my new surroundings. I would do best in a home with cat-experienced adopters (ECAP) who are familiar with feline body language.

MEET MICK AT PAWS CAT CITY!