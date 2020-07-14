Meet Micah – I am a great cuddler! I am very affectionate and love everyone I meet!

July 14, 2020

Hi. I’m Micah! I am a great cuddler! I am very affectionate and love everyone I meet!

I am an intelligent guy and like to play, learn, and solve puzzles.

I love learning tricks and already know a lot: Go Potty, Go Outside, Sit, Lay Down, Shake, High Five, Wait, Jump Through (the hoop), Roll Over, Catch, Find It, Where Is It (choose which hand has treat), Uh Uh (which is No/Stop for whatever I’m doing) and I am fully house-trained and crate-trained.

If interested in adopting me, you will be able to book a phone consult with one of our veterinarians to explain my medical conditions in greater detail.

MORE INFO and HOW TO ADOPT ME

About Makayla Markezinis

Avatar
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only