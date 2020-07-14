Meet Micah – I am a great cuddler! I am very affectionate and love everyone I meet!

I am an intelligent guy and like to play, learn, and solve puzzles.

I love learning tricks and already know a lot: Go Potty, Go Outside, Sit, Lay Down, Shake, High Five, Wait, Jump Through (the hoop), Roll Over, Catch, Find It, Where Is It (choose which hand has treat), Uh Uh (which is No/Stop for whatever I’m doing) and I am fully house-trained and crate-trained.

If interested in adopting me, you will be able to book a phone consult with one of our veterinarians to explain my medical conditions in greater detail.

MORE INFO and HOW TO ADOPT ME