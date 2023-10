My name is Mel and I am an absolute show stopper!

Not only are my Hollywood good looks turning heads when ever people pass me, I am outgoing, friendly and oh so charming. I am looking for a home with kids that are 10+ since I can be a little sensitive to over handling.

If you are looking for a flirtatious new family member, come ask about me today!

For more information about Mel and PAWS click HERE!

