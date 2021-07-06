Meet Mazie – This Friendly Girl is Ready to Grow Her Confidence with the Help of a Supportive Family

Mazie is a 4 year old terrier mix who is scared of everything. She will need an understanding home who is prepared to work with a professional dog trainer in order to help conquer her fears. She has been in foster care for about 2 months and has made progress! Mazie will now wag her tail and come to the foster, but is still nervous to do normal dog things like walk on leash or meet new people. She does great with other dogs and cats, and she would benefit from a confident dog in the home to help show her what it is like to be a dog. Mazie does not have a mean bone in her body, but does need a special family to help her feel more comfortable.

MEET MAZIE AT AUBURN VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY