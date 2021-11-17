Meet Maya – The Happy Dog

Hi! My name is Maya and I was brought in by my previous owner on August 2, 2021. I have only lived in homes with strictly adults and would like to keep it that way. My previous owner said that I’m incredibly sweet and affectionate with all of the adult humans that I met in their home!

I’m a spirited dog with a fun-loving personality! Since I’m still working on my manners, I’m looking for someone who’s willing to work with me to become the best dog I can be! I’m a very smart dog! At the shelter I’m practicing how to “sit”, “stay”, “come”, “down” and “shake”.

I am an independent dog who likes to do my own thing and tend to calm down when the people around me stay calm. I do best when I have lots of exercise and something to keep my mind busy.

I need to be the only dog in the home and I need someone who is capable of giving me a very independent life away from other animals.

I am spayed, current on vaccinations, and micro chipped! My adoption includes a free visit to the veterinarian of your choice, and 30 days of opt-in pet insurance through Trupanion. This means that along with all the other perks included in my adoption, my adoption fee has also been reduced!

