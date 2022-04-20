Meet Maxine – The Affectionate Dog

Meet Maxine, a 3-year-old shepherd mix at Seattle Humane. She’s a friendly, affectionate and energetic dog who enjoys playing outside and cuddling up inside. It’s easy to win her over with treats, head massages and belly rubs. Maxine responds well to people’s energy, so she knows when it’s time to play and when it’s time to relax – she has done great spending time with staff as an office foster at Seattle Humane.

Maxine has had mixed reactions to meeting other dogs, and it is recommended she be the only one in her new family. She would also do best in a home with older children who will not run up to her or startle her, which she does not appreciate.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT MAXINE AND SEATTLE HUMANE, CLICK HERE!