Maximus is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier who has been a play group Rockstar at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County!

He loves making new dog friends and showing them how to play. Maximus can be a little shy around new people, but he warms up quickly with some tasty treats and you’ll soon find you have a permanent shadow! He would make the perfect rainy day movie marathon buddy as he just wants to sit next to you and enjoy your presence.

