Meet Max and Tommy – both are playful and energetic!

Meet Max! I came all the way from Texas to Paws on 12/15! I’m a friendly, playful and energetic guy once you get to know me! I can be unsure of new situations, so I will need a home where my people can give me time and space to settle in. I like going for walks, playing with toys and getting treats. I do best with teenagers and adults who can give me some time to settle and warm up to you. I know how to sit and shake! I’m very food motivated and would do great with some positive reinforcement training.

Meet Tommy! I originally came to PAWS from Texas earlier in 2020.I’m a big, strong, playful, goofy, alert, excitable and athletic TEENAGE BOY! I love running, hiking and playing fetch or tug, and like to chase water from the hose! I like to play rough with dogs too. After a big walk, I really enjoy snuggling in people’s laps. I prefer a caretaker that can provide lots of positive reinforcement training, behavior management and patience. I also need a lot of vigorous exercise every day with someone who’s got the strength to hang onto my leash. I need an adult only environment due to my exuberant greeting style. No small critters or chickens please! I’ve been crate trained, am housebroken and am learning “drop” with my toys. I’m also good in the car. When adopted, I’ll go home with a crate and one free training session with a CPDT.

