Meet Martha – she’s very affectionate and loves to talk!

Martha is a sweet older lady with a LOT to say! She really enjoys affection and relaxation but is also is quite a talker. She will meow at you when you walk in the door and for her favorite time, meal times! Martha is looking for someone who has some space that she can have to herself at night while she’s settling in. Due to her senior nature and some likely hearing loss, she has been known to serenade her people at night.

She would love to find a calm home to retire to where she can spend her days on her cat tree gazing out at the world! If you’re looking to rescue a real sweetheart, Martha is ready to rescue you right back! She is available for adoption at Cat City PAWS.

