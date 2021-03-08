Meet Marlee – This Older Girl is Ready for a Relaxed Home

Hi, I’m Marlee, I’m a female 11 year old gray and white domestic short hair cat. I lived in a home with dogs and cats and have never had issues with getting along with them. My previous owner described me as shy and would likely blossom faster in a calm household with no other animals. I am not your typical lap cat, sometimes I like to hide but usually I like to sit right next to my human on the couch! If you give me neck scratches I will give you purrs. I am a gentle and loving cat who likes to take things slow. I may get nervous in new situations, so I am looking for a family who understands that I might need some time to warm up. Once I get to know you, I will be a very devoted friend!

MEET MARLEE AT RASKC TODAY!