Meet Marco – This Sweetie from Texas is Ready for His New Seattle Home

Marco is a sweet 1-year-old Pit Bull mix who came to Seattle Humane from Houston, Texas after the shelter there lost power and water in February’s deadly winter storm. He loves to cuddle, and he’s very gentle when he takes treats, which are great for helping him learn new tricks. Marco would do great in a home with a nice backyard where he can play fetch or carry around a Tug-and-Toss. As a young pup, Marco will need a family willing to keep up his training, so he can be his best dog. Marco is part of Seattle Humane’s Foster-to-Adopt program, so prospective adopters can bring him home for a trial period before he officially joins their family. Seattle Humane also provides six training classes for new adopters.

MEET MARCO AT SEATTLE HUMANE TODAY!