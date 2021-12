Mamacita here, it’s nice to meet you! I am a bashful lady that likes getting pets and attention once I get to know you.

MY STORY: I recently came to PAWS all the way from an overcrowded shelter in California.

MY NEEDS: Since I can be such a shy girl I would do best in a home with people that are teens and older and a family that can give me time in a small space to settle into my new home.

