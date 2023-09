Lyle, Lyle, Croco… Wait.

Meet Lyle, the adoptable dog at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Like his classic children’s book namesake, the 8-year-old pit bull terrier mix quickly befriends everyone he meets. His charming personality, along with absolutely adorable spots down his back, make him irresistible.

Lyle is ready to become a beloved member of your family!

For more information about Lyle and the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County click HERE!

Check out Carpet Liquidators TODAY!