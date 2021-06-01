Meet Luna – This Sassy Girl is Ready to Warm up to Your Home

Hi! My name is Luna and I am available for adoption. I am a beautiful 6 year old, completely white cat! I was brought to the shelter in April 2021 because I did not get along with the other kitties in the home.

I enjoy lounging around and would love a warm, sunny window sill. Once I am comfortable around you, I love getting gentle pets. I have a calming energy that makes people feel more peaceful just by watching me. I enjoy using my hunting instincts on long rope toys that I can snatch up!

I am the definition of a “sassy cat” or a “diva cat” as I don’t love to be touched a whole lot and I want all of the attention on my own terms. I do get overstimulated and will occasionally give a little swat to communicate. This means that I would do best in a cat savvy home that will worship me for who I am!

My personality color is RED. I am sensitive to handling, so I would do best in a home with a cat savvy family who knows when to give me some space.

MEET LUNA AT RASKC TODAY!