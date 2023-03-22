Meet Louie! The Loveable Little Guy!

Hi I am Louie! I am about 6 years old and at 20 pounds I do have some weight to lose so I would love a family committed to keeping me on my diet and making sure I have plenty of things to encourage exercise! because I like a quiet and calm environment, so I’d prefer to live somewhere without any other animals. I adore meeting new people and I would thrive in a home with a family who is well versed in cat body language as well. Come stop in and hang out with me if you’d like some cuddles from a handsome boy!

For more info about Louie and the NOAH Center click HERE