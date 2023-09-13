Meet Lola – The Smiley Pup

Meet Lola! She’s been at the NOAH Center since June after her previous owners split up, and tragically, neither was in a position to care for her. Poor Lola also has had some pesky skin allergies that have kept her around longer than she’d like. But here’s the good news: She is finally ready for a forever home!

Lola is a sweetheart, and everyone here adores her. She has an infectious smile that has made her a real favorite among our staff and volunteers. Even with her medical needs, she’s been as patient and understanding as can be. Lola’s a big fan of kids and has lived happily with cats. When it comes to dogs, though, she can sometimes be a bit picky. If she goes home to other dogs, she will need her own dining space.

All Lola wants is to be someone’s best friend and get all the love she deserves. She’s very people-oriented and aims to please. Lola’s up for some fun, too – she loves going for walks and snuggling up in a comfy bed. She’s been waiting long enough, so let’s help Lola find her forever home ASAP!

Lola is about 2 years old, weighs about 70 pounds, and is believed to be a pointer mix.

Get to know Lola by coming by The NOAH Center during their regular business hours!

For more information about Lola and the NOAH Center click HERE!

