Meet Lester – The Independent Kitty

Hi! My name is Lester!

I was brought in by my previous owner on 08/11/23 because they were no longer able to care for me. I lived in a home with another cat. My previous owner described me as shy, loving, cuddly and playful.

I am an independent kitty who likes to do my own thing! I like getting attention on my own terms. I can get overstimulated with petting, so please move carefully with me and keep an eye out for signs that I might need a break.

Because of my shy nature, I would do best in a calm, quiet home.

My personality color is BLUE. I am a gentle and loving cat who likes to take things slow. I may get nervous in new situations, so I am looking for a family who understands that I might need some time to warm up. Once I get to know you, I will be a very devoted friend!

For more information about Lester and Regional animal Services of King County click HERE!

