Hello! I’m Layla, a super sweet, 2 year old spayed female pit bull. I’m very smart and learn new tricks and cues easily and LOVES people! I can be reactive towards other animals and would do best in a home without others animals. I’m a super jumper as well as a lap dog who loves to get lots and lots of human attention. I am up to date on vaccines and microchipped. All ready to go on adventures with my new family!

For more information on Layla and RASKC click HERE.