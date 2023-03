Meet Kobe! He is a 2 year old mixed breed (Large) dog!

“Hey, I’m KOBE! My friends here at PAWS say I’m a wiggly, happy boy. I LOVE showing them my fetch skills and playing with tennis balls- so much so that I’ll lay on my back, gazing lovingly at the ball! I’ve lived with a cat before, and a dog sibling, but I’d need a slow introduction to any animal friends in the home while I get used to my new digs.”

For more information on Kobe and PAWS click HERE!