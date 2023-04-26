Meet Kissimmee – The Loving Lady!

Kissimmee is a 3.5 year old female Pit Bull Terrier Mix dog!

Why is Kissimmee still at WAIF waiting for a home???? She is absolutely delightful, loving and has patiently waited for a home to call her own. A shelter favorite by both employees and volunteers.

Her face. When you walk up she has the most loving and patient look on her face. Don’t let it fool you, as soon as you step in her zoom light goes on and she’s all over you with kisses. She is the most amazing girl and wants only your love and attention. She can’t have other animals around her so she could be the perfect companion for someone that drives cross country or even interstate runs. She runs like the wind when given the chance to stretch her legs and you can see the happiness exuding from her while she goes! She will run at you like the defense on a football team, then stop, drop and rollover for a belly rub. She just loves her belly rubbed. She will sit in the grass and cuddle just because she can! She needs a forever home with someone that will make her their one and only! We are positive if given a chance, she will make the perfect human her one and only. She would also prefer a home with kids 10 and above. This nice pup is 3 1/2 years old and weighs 63 lb.

For more info on Kissimee and Pawsitive Alliance click HERE!

Check out Carpet Liquidators TODAY!