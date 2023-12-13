Meet Kingsley – The Dress Up Dog!

Kingsley is a 2-year-old pit bull/bulldog mix who has been looking for a home since June. Many people find him intimidating, but he is actually a very friendly dog who has spent more than two months in a foster home.

He does great with the two teens in the home and loves going on walks, cuddling on the couch and playing with chew toys. Kingsley also enjoys playing dress-up, whether it’s just for fun or getting ready to go out in the rain. He knows multiple tricks and cues, including sit, shake, up, down, wait and come.

Kingsley can be selective about the dogs in his life and was briefly fostered with cats – they were less interested in him than he was them.

For more information about Kingsley and Seattle Humane click HERE!

