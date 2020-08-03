Meet Myrtle & Katie – both are loving and sweet!

Myrtle came as a stray in need of dental work, she is all fixed up now and she is the sweetest cat of all time! She loves to cuddle and is a purr machine. She is estimated to be 10 years old. All she wants in life is attention from people and a lap to sit on!

MORE INFO and HOW TO ADOPT ME

Katie was surrendered to the Auburn Valley Humane Society because her pervious owner abruptly moved and unfortunately couldn’t take her with. She is 6 years old and has lived with another dog in the past. She is pretty shy and does take some time to warm up. She does get nervous at the vet, and that should be something her new family should be prepared for. Katie would likely do best in a calmer home as she is a calm dog herself. She takes treats really gently and loves her toys!

MORE INFO and HOW TO ADOPT ME