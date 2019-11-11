Meet Kathleen Archambeau, Author of “Pride & Joy, LGBTQ Artists, Icons and Everyday Heroes” [Podcast]

Kathleen Archambeau is a journalist, corporate trainer, and author. Kathleen's most recent book is: Pride & Joy, LGBTQ Artists, Icons and Everyday Heroes. It's an inspirational book for anyone at any time, but it's particularly important as we head into Transgender Awareness Week in two weeks. It's a time to both become more informed, and to practice being open, compassionate and understanding and the people and stories featured in this book will certainly be a boost in that direction.
