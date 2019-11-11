Meet Kathleen Archambeau, Author of “Pride & Joy, LGBTQ Artists, Icons and Everyday Heroes” [Podcast]

November 11, 2019

Kathleen Archambeau is a journalist, corporate trainer, and author. Kathleen's most recent book is: Pride & Joy, LGBTQ Artists, Icons and Everyday Heroes. It's an inspirational book for anyone at any time, but it's particularly important as we head into Transgender Awareness Week in two weeks. It's a time to both become more informed, and to practice being open, compassionate and understanding and the people and stories featured in this book will certainly be a boost in that direction.

www.kathleenarchambeau.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

