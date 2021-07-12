Meet Jolie – This Playful Girl is Ready to Cuddle with Your Family

Meet Jolie, a 5-year-old Hound mix at Seattle Humane. Jolie loves to play and be around people, especially when they are throwing balls or chew toys. She isn’t great about dropping the ball, so bring extras. Jolie knows a number of tricks and has done well with clicker training. Due to her size and level of play, she would do best with older children. Jolie also enjoys cuddling and always wants to be around her people, so she is hoping to find a family that can keep her close and won’t be gone all day. She should be the only pet in the home.

MEET JOLIE AT SEATTLE HUMANE!