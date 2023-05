Joker is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix who would love to share an active lifestyle with you! He would love to cheer you on as your running coach or flash his big smile on a 7 mile hike that reminds you that the view is truly worth it. Joker also loves getting pampered by his people and would love to learn new things together!

To learn more about Joker and the Humane Society click HERE!

Check out Carpet Liquidators TODAY!