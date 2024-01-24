Meet Joey King – The Sweetest Kitty

Meet Joey King – a 2-year-old tabby female cat from Pawsitive Alliance.

When you first meet Joey, you can see what a sweet girl she is. Quiet and low key, she gives the sweetest little meows to let you know it’s time to feed her. Joey has a condition called mega-esophagus, which puts her at risk of regurgitating food after eating. This can lead to aspiration pneumonia, so to prevent this, Joey eats using a special food stand and then she’s held in an upright position for an hour, making her the purrfect Netflix binging pal!

She’s litter box trained and is fine with small, low-energy dogs. Homeless since September 2020. Please consider giving Joey a chance. You won’t regret it.

Joey King is one of the pets in Pawsitive Alliance’s WhyNotMePet’s campaign. She is available through Motley Zoo.

Find out how you can adopt Joey King TODAY and learn more about the Pawsitive Alliance HERE!

