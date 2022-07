Hello! I’m Elvis, a 4 year-old pit bull terrier who loves to get belly rubs and enjoys cuddles. I’m very loving and a complete goofball, so I’m sure to make you smile. I’m happiest when playing with my favorite people in the yard or enjoying quiet time on the couch. If you’re looking for a happy-go-luck pup, look no further than me!

