Meet Izzy – The Birthday Pup!

Meet Izzy – a 3-year-old mixed breed from The NOAH Center.
Izzy, the sweet and spirited girl, recently marked her third birthday at The NOAH Center, where she has been patiently awaiting her forever home for over 230 days. This playful pup’s greatest wish is to find a family to call her own. Izzy adores showering affection and attention on people, showcasing her playful side by grabbing a toy, growling softly, and wiggling around wit pure joy when meeting new friends.
Once the playtime settles, Izzy’s heart shines through as she leans against people, asking for love and pets. With a strong personality, she thrives as the only dog in the home. While her compatibility with kids is unknown, Izzy does have a high prey drive.
If you’re on the lookout for a confident and loving new family member, Izzy is the perfect match! Visit The NOAH Center to meet her and experience the joy and laughter she promises to bring into your life.