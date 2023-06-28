Meet Isaac – The Outdoorsy Pup

Isaac is a 5-year-old Labrador retriever mix who has been looking for a family at Seattle Humane since March.

Isaac is very friendly and gets along with everyone he meets. The quickest way to make friends with Isaac is with chicken and other tasty treats!

He knows sit, shake and lay down, and he doesn’t need anyone to tell him to roll around in the grass. Isaac loves the great outdoors and walks well on a leash.

He would prefer a home with no small children due to some handling sensitivities around his head. He has no history of living with cats and would need to meet any resident dogs on the Seattle Humane campus before heading home.

For more info about Isaac and Seattle Humane click HERE!

Check out Carpet Liquidators TODAY!