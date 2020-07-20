Meet Indy & Abba – both are super cuddly and love to play!

Meet Indy, a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who loves cuddling up with people and his favorite stuffed companion, Gingy. Indy also loves going on hikes and solving puzzles. He does best with no other dogs around, which is why he would do great in a home in a rural setting or neighborhood with low canine traffic. He knows a lot of tricks and commands, and he even tolerates the resident Roomba at his foster home!

Indy is part of Seattle Humane’s Home Free program. Prospective adopters can foster Indy first, which means people can set their own fee and dedicate more resources to Indy’s ongoing training.

MORE INFO and HOW TO ADOPT ME

Abba is a beautiful 6-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who loves getting wiggly and cuddly. She was transferred to Seattle Humane as a stray having been found tied up in a closet at a tire shop near her last shelter. As a result, Abba doesn’t like confined spaces and would do best in a home with yard to play in! She does fine on car rides, but doesn’t like elevators. Despite her arthritis and hip dysplasia, Abba has a lot of playful energy to share! She’s shy around strangers and wary of other animals, so she would do best in a solo pet home.

If you have a comfy place in your home and your hearts, then Abba has been waiting for you!

MORE INFO and HOW TO ADOPT ME