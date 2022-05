Huckleberry is a 3-year-old pit bull terrier who has been waiting for his forever home for almost a year now. He would prefer quiet quality time with his favorite people. With a little bit of patience, love, and treats, Huckleberry will warm up and once he does, he’s a total lovebug. He loves to snuggle and likes to greet his friends with tail wags and excitement!

