Meet Holly – she is loving and calm!

Holly came in as a stray and has some common older dog ailments.. such as hard of hearing, arthritis and skin issues that have been treated since her arrival. This does not dampen her spirits though! She is a loving older girl who is doing wonderful in her foster home, but is now ready to move on to her next chapter in a forever home. She is about 9 years old and weighing in around 40 pounds. She would love nothing more than a calm home to relax in for the rest of her days. She is so sweet that someone who was unable to take her home themselves has sponsored her adoption in the hopes that she finds a forever home in the near future!

