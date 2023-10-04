Meet Hippo – The Animated Pup

This is Hippo and she is available for adoption at Regional Animal Services of King County! She is a 3yr old spayed female Pit Bull dog, gray/white (ID #A689761). Hippo was brought in by a good Samaritan on July 3, 2023. At 76lbs she is considered a large breed dog. Hippo is full of energy and loves to play! She tends to calm down more when the people around her stay calm.

Hippo does best when she has lots of exercise and something to keep her mind busy and would do best in a home with older children. Hippo might not get along with other dogs and may do best as the only dog in her new home. She is very spirited and fun-loving! We are looking for a dog-savvy family who has experience with training because she is really loving to learn new skills!

Hippo is spayed, current on vaccinations, and microchipped! Her adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in pet insurance through Trupanion. She was nominated for Pet of the Week on August 9th , 2023. This means that her adoption fee has been reduced!

For more information about Hippo and Regional Animal Services of King County click HERE!

