Meet Henrik – The Confident Terrier

Meet Henrik, an 11-year-old Rat Terrier mix at Seattle Humane. Henrik is a sweet and silly little guy. He enjoys treats and getting wiggly in his oversized dog bed. While he is blind, Henrik gets around very well and still enjoys going on slow walks. It takes Henrik some time to settle in/figure out his surroundings, but after, he’s very laid back. Henrik is sensitive to certain handling and can be easily startled if people or other dogs approach too quickly, so he would do best in a home with older, dog-savvy children.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ABOUT HENRIK AND SEATTLE HUMANE SOCIETY!