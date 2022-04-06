Meet Hatchi – The Shy Pup

Hi! My name is Hatchi and I am available for adoption. I currently weigh 42 pounds. I am an independent dog who likes to do my own thing! Once I know you, I enjoy spending more time with you. I am full of energy and I love to play! I tend to calm down more when the people around me stay calm. I do best when I have lots of exercise and something to keep my mind busy. My caregivers have noticed that I seem to do well with some other dogs – females only. When meeting dogs in a new home, I would do best with a slow introduction. Because of my shy nature, I would do best in a calm, quiet home with adults only.

LEARN MORE ABOUT HATCHI AND RASKC HERE!