Meet Han – The Handsome Gentleman

Han is a six year old gentleman, named for how handsome he is! He LOVES attention, running, and playing. Despite his age he is quite active and likes to explore all new areas. He has been with us for about two weeks and is very eager to find his home! He has had polite potty habits with us so far, loves everyone he meets, and is good with some dogs. Can be dog selective, he likes to have time to warm up to new friends. He is a large breed mix, it is anyone’s guess what this gorgeous guy is!

