Meet Gucci – The Mellow Girl

Gucci is a big, mellow, 6-year-old pit bull mix at Seattle Humane. She is very easygoing and just loves to be with people, cuddling, going on walks, getting lots of treats and destroying chew toys. During her time in a foster home, Gucci received high marks for sit, shake and stay, as well as asking for permission before hogging the couch. Since she does have one eye, folks need to remember to make sure she sees you, so she doesn’t get startled. For that reason, Gucci would do best in a home with no small children.

To learn more about Gucci and Seattle Humane click HERE.