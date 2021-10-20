Meet Gracie – The Smart, Spirited Dog

Hi! My name is Gracie and I am available for adoption.

I am a spirited dog with a fun-loving personality! I am still working on my manners, so I would do best with a family who is willing to work with me and help me become the best dog I can be!

I am a very smart dog! At the shelter I am practicing how to “sit”, “stay”, “come”, “down” and “shake”. My favorite is “shake” because I get lots and lots of treats and it is adorable!

I am an affectionate lovebug but I am also full of energy and I love to play! I tend to calm down more when the people around me stay calm. I do best when I have lots of exercise and something to keep my mind busy.

I am not a huge fan of other dogs, so I would prefer to be your only 4 legged friend. I love all human friends and would love to meet with as many people as possible!

