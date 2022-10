Goose is a playful young pup! Goose is a male Retriever/Labrador mix and 3 months old. He’ll need some ongoing socialization to people and other animals and of course regular play time with you! Goose will need appropriate toys and positive outlets for his energy! He could also benefit from taking Puppy Manners class so he can continue to learn proper manners and grow up to be a well-rounded pup!

