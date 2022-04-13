Meet Goose – The Confident Dog

Meet Goose! I’m a 6 year, 9 month-old male who’s confident and low maintenance. He likes to hangout and relax with his people. Once he settles in, Goose turns into a big love bug!

A message from Goose…

I came from Texas, where I was homeless and living in a high-intake shelter. I got the chance to come to PAWS so that I could meet my soulmate. I was adopted in September and returned to PAWS after a lifestyle change made my owner no longer able to care for me. I am ready for another chance at my forever home!

I would do best in an easygoing home without kids under 5. If there are children in the home, they will need to be comfortable with a large, strong dog. My caretaker will need to be strong enough to walk me, or have a fenced in yard I can explore in. I would like daily moderate exercise. I would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

To learn more about Goose and PAWS, click HERE!