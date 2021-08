If you’re looking for a dog to be your completely devoted companion, Goo could be for you! He wants nothing more than to make his person happy. One of his favorite things is cuddling with his person, and he prefers being the little spoon.

Overall Goo is very well behaved out in public, and looks to his person for how to behave. He knows all of his focus cues (look and touch), so when he starts getting a bit distracted by something, it’s easy to get his attention again.

GET MORE INFO ABOUT GOO HERE!